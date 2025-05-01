Top name interested in WWE return after five years to wrestle John Cena in his final match

A top name has expressed interest in wrestling John Cena in his very last match. Matt Cardona, a former WWE star, would love to be Cena's final opponent.
It's been five years since WWE let go of Matt Cardona, along with several other notable stars. He has since done incredibly well for himself on the independent scene and is famously referred to as The Indy God.
Cardona has expressed his desire to return to WWE on many occasions. Responding to a wrestling X/Twitter account, he stated that he would love to return to the promotion to wrestle John Cena in his last match.
When did John Cena decide to have a farewell tour?
Cena recently sat down with Daniel Cormier for ESPN and opened up about his farewell tour. He explained in detail what led him to make the big decision.
"As you are ushered on the way out, you’re supposed to build all this energy and then give it away. That’s the cycle of life in sports entertainment. If you leave with the energy, you have robbed the business. So me saying this over and over again, I was like, ‘Man, I haven’t won a match since this. I’m going to be 48 next week.’ So I was like, ‘Oh man, it’s time to retire.’ That’s when I was like, ‘I’d like to do this farewell tour.'” (H/T SEScoops)
Cena's fans had no idea that he had made the decision to embrace his dark side during his farewell tour. The unthinkable happened at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, where Cena turned on Cody Rhodes and joined forces with The Rock.
Cena went on to beat The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE title in the main event of WrestleMania 41. He will face Randy Orton at Backlash in what's being dubbed their final encounter.