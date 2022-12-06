Top name ruled out of major championship match on WWE SmackDown; Sheamus responds

Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter to confirm that he has been ruled out of the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown because he is medically disqualified.

The former WWE Champion was set to team up with Sheamus to take on the winner of the Tag Team Championship match between The Usos, Elias, and Matt Riddle tonight on RAW.

McIntyre last wrestled back at Survivor Series WarGames. Since he wasn't part of last week's episode of SmackDown, it is believed that he suffered an injury inside the WarGames structure.

Drew McIntyre @DMcIntyreWWE



I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon Unfortunately I am medically disqualified to compete this Friday on #Smackdown I don’t like to miss any shows as everybody knows but I promise I’ll be back soon

Last month's Premium Live Event saw The Bloodline come out on top against the team of Sheamus, McIntyre, and The Brawling Brutes, but it wasn't the end of the issues between the two teams.

Sheamus has already seen the news, which now gives the impression that the Championship match has been postponed as the star noted that he needs him and to hurry back.

There is also the slight chance that Sheamus could find a replacement for the match instead. As of writing, it's unclear what the company could decide to change heading into SmackDown in four days' time.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Drew McIntyre a speedy recovery and hope he makes his return soon.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes