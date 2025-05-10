Top name sends a message to Alexa Bliss after shocking return on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE SmackDown and teamed up with Zelina Vega. Today, the current Women's United States Champion sent a message to The Goddess after their victory.
On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss returned to the blue brand as Zelina Vega's mystery partner against The Green Regime's Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Later, Bliss hit Green with a Sister Abigail to score the win for her team.
After the event, the current WWE Women's United States Champion sent a message to The Goddess and thanked her for the assist against The Green Regime. Moreover, the champion mocked Chelsea Green, who took the pin, as she signed off.
"Isn’t my “nonexistent friend” the best? 😏 Thx @alexa_bliss_wwe_ 🫶 Oh hey @chelseaagreen one more thing.. #BYEEE 👋," Vega wrote on Instagram.
Top WWE star details scrapped plans with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt
Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned on Friday Night SmackDown in 2022 for a second run. The two have been in mixed tag team matches, but haven't had a lengthy feud with another couple or another team in the Stamford-based promotion. However, there were plans, which got scrapped.
Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 33-year-old star revealed that there were talks of having a mixed tag team match with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt under Triple H's creative leadership. Unfortunately, it couldn't materialize as Wyatt passed away and Bliss went on maternity leave in 2023.
"Hell yeah! I will wrestle Alexa, but it kind of breaks my heart when I hear that because I feel like it was supposed to happen. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss versus me and Karrion Kross—that was something that was discussed years ago. So when I hear her name, I know that match was talked about. I feel like it would've happened by now," Scarlett said. (From 27:40 to 28:03)
Scarlett and Kross had other feuds on the main roster and recently got over when The Herald of Doomsday cut an unscripted promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple on Monday Night RAW.