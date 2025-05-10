Top name sends a message to Alexa Bliss after shocking return on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss made a shocking return to WWE SmackDown and teamed up with Zelina Vega. Today, the current Women's United States Champion sent a message to The Goddess after their victory.

Ad

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Alexa Bliss returned to the blue brand as Zelina Vega's mystery partner against The Green Regime's Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Later, Bliss hit Green with a Sister Abigail to score the win for her team.

After the event, the current WWE Women's United States Champion sent a message to The Goddess and thanked her for the assist against The Green Regime. Moreover, the champion mocked Chelsea Green, who took the pin, as she signed off.

Ad

Trending

"Isn’t my “nonexistent friend” the best? 😏 Thx @alexa_bliss_wwe_ 🫶 Oh hey @chelseaagreen one more thing.. #BYEEE 👋," Vega wrote on Instagram.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

Top WWE star details scrapped plans with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned on Friday Night SmackDown in 2022 for a second run. The two have been in mixed tag team matches, but haven't had a lengthy feud with another couple or another team in the Stamford-based promotion. However, there were plans, which got scrapped.

Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the 33-year-old star revealed that there were talks of having a mixed tag team match with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt under Triple H's creative leadership. Unfortunately, it couldn't materialize as Wyatt passed away and Bliss went on maternity leave in 2023.

Ad

"Hell yeah! I will wrestle Alexa, but it kind of breaks my heart when I hear that because I feel like it was supposed to happen. Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss versus me and Karrion Kross—that was something that was discussed years ago. So when I hear her name, I know that match was talked about. I feel like it would've happened by now," Scarlett said. (From 27:40 to 28:03)

Ad

Scarlett and Kross had other feuds on the main roster and recently got over when The Herald of Doomsday cut an unscripted promo during WrestleMania 41 weekend. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the couple on Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More