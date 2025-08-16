  • home icon
Top name set to compete in WWE for the first time in over 700 days

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 16, 2025 15:48 GMT
Top name set to compete in WWE! [Image credit: WWE.com]
WWE arena [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE opened the door for crossovers when the new creative regime led by Triple H began a few years ago. Now, a top name is set to compete on the weekly product for the first time in over two years.

In September 2023, Dana Brooke, now known as Ash by Elegance, was released from the Stamford-based promotion. Luckily, the multi-time 24/7 Champion quickly landed on her feet when she joined TNA Wrestling. Later, she entered the Knockouts division and captured the TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship with Heather by Elegance.

The former WWE star now has her stable in TNA Wrestling called The Elegance Brand. The group has the freebird rule for the titles, and Ash is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion for a six-woman tag team match before her title match at NXT Heatwave.

On the upcoming episode of NXT, The Elegance Brand will be in a six-woman tag team match against Fatal Influence. Ash will also compete for the TNA Knockouts World Championship a week later against Jacy Jayne and Masha Slamovich in a Triple Threat match.

While Ash by Elegance has appeared for the promotion after her release, but hasn't competed on a WWE show since September 2023.

Dana Brooke wanted WWE to turn the 24/7 Title into the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Before WWE introduced mid-card titles in the women's division, there was the 24/7 Title for everyone on the main roster. Superstars like Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Tamina, and more have held the title, but the title was used for comedic purposes.

In an interview with Ten Count Media's Steve Fall, Brooke pitched that the company should change the gimmick title to the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the division. She further explained how it would've helped the women on the roster, and the title could have had some credibility.

"You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I've been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title... I think it would be amazing. We're building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up," Brooke said.

Sadly, she lost the title to Nikki Cross, who later dumped it in a trash can. While the promotion did introduce new titles, Brooke, aka Ash by Elegance, never got the opportunity to compete for it.

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

