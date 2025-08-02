  • home icon
  Top name tries to join The Judgment Day ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Top name tries to join The Judgment Day ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 02, 2025 13:12 GMT
The Judgment Day! [Image via Finn Balor's Instagram]
The Judgment Day! [Image via Finn Balor's Instagram]

The Judgment Day is on a roll on WWE RAW following Liv Morgan's unfortunate injury. Meanwhile, a top name recently inquired about the villainous faction and seemingly tried to join it in an official capacity ahead of The Biggest Party of The Summer in New Jersey.

In late 2023, R-Truth entered a storyline with The Judgment Day that went on for months. During the storyline, the 53-year-old WWE veteran firmly believed that he was a member of the villainous group and even defeated JD McDonagh in a Loser Leaves Judgment Day Miracle on 34th Street Fight in December 2023.

Ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025, WrestleZone shared a clip on X from media day ahead of the two-night event. During this, Ron Killings crossed paths with Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, and he inquired about the group.

Moreover, he inquired about the current and past members in character, indicating a potential interest in joining The Judgment Day in an official capacity. Previously, Truth assumed he was in the villainous faction but was proven wrong on several occasions.

"JD's [McDonagh] still there? DP [Damian Priest] ain't there. Rhea [Ripley] ain't there. Is Nick [Dominik Mysterio] there? Y'all are in on it together," Truth said.
You can check out the clip below:

WWE veteran fired shots at The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day received new life on WWE RAW when R-Truth tried his best to join the heinous group. The veteran made several members break character on live television and proved his worth, but the faction eventually chose JD McDonagh over the former United States Champion.

In an appearance on WWE Deutschland, the former World Tag Team Champion fired shots at the group and explained the efforts he put in to join it. Moreover, he added several members from the faction who loved him, claiming he was one of the few who was making money for the stable with the popular merch.

"You're the only one that's bringing the money in. I'm talking about money; you know what I'm saying? I ain't talking about chump change or a little bit of change, bringing the money and fattening the pockets up, taking care of them. I got them a TV; they had no TV in there. They were all on their phones, you know what I'm saying, on their iPhones and stuff," Truth said.
It'll be interesting to see what's next for Killings on SmackDown.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit WrestleZone and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Aakaansh Sukale

