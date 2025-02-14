Top name will be absent from WWE SmackDown this week; replacement in the team uncertain

A top name will not be part of WWE SmackDown this week. The show's usual team has been changed for a week.

The Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., but the usual lead commentator, Joe Tessitore, won't be present. He will be elsewhere for an ESPN live Boxing event headlined by Berinchyk vs. Keyshawn. The event will take place earlier in the night, with the undercard fights starting at 5 PM EST on the same day in Madison Square Garden.

ESPN had confirmed earlier that Tessitore would be part of that commentary team and will naturally not be present at SmackDown as \\ moved to the SmackDown commentary team with Wade Barrett from WWE RAW earlier this year. In their place, RAW was taken over by the team of Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. With the February 14 episode of SmackDown without a lead commentator, fans will have to see who joins Wade Barrett in that role.

Trending

Expand Tweet

While it was previously assumed that Corey Graves would fill in, given his experience, the star is now in WWE NXT. After he apparently expressed his unhappiness at being moved from the main roster, it is still uncertain who could step in for Tessitore. Nick Aldis' brand may need Michael Cole to step up again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback