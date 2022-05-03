Top NJPW star reacts to Finn Balor and AJ Styles using Bullet Club's iconic hand gesture on WWE RAW

NJPW Superstar Jay White has reacted to AJ Styles and Finn Balor making the 'Too Sweet' gesture on WWE RAW.

The duo recently joined forces on the red brand after Finn Balor came out to save Styles from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Damian Priest. Both superstars raised their arms afterward and made the signature Bullet Club gesture, recalling their time with the group.

Jay White, the current leader of the Bullet Club, took to Twitter to react to the moment, seemingly calling himself the catalyst for it.

Check out Switchblade's tweet below:

AJ Styles will wrestle Edge in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. Meanwhile, Balor recently lost the United States Title to Theory and could be involved in an ongoing feud between the two former WWE Champions.

Finn Balor and AJ Styles were the leaders of Bullet Club during their time in NJPW

Both Styles and Balor made a name for themselves in NJPW before coming to WWE. While Balor was the founder of the famous Bullet Club, Styles replaced him in the stable after the former NXT Star moved to the USA. The duo was never a part of the stable at the same time.

The Phenomenal One held the prestigious IWGP Heavyweight Championship twice during his time with the Japanese promotion. On the other hand, Balor is a three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion and a six-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion.

The duo has also competed against each other inside the squared circle at WWE TLC. Balor was originally set to face Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail alter-ego, but those plans were nixed for medical reasons.

The two former Bullet Club leaders tore the house down in what was a fluid, electric clash. Ultimately The Irishman, fighting in his Demon persona, came out on top.

The duo reminisced their NJPW days after the bout and threw up the "Too Sweet" hand gesture. Both superstars have been kept apart since then, although Finn has stated his desire for a rematch in the past.

Are you excited to see AJ Styles and Finn Balor work together in WWE? Sound off below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy