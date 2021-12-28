×
Top NXT Superstar confronts AJ Styles on RAW 

AJ Styles had a significant character change on Monday Night RAW
R. Nath
ANALYST
Modified Dec 28, 2021
AJ Styles appeared on RAW and was seemingly ready for his match with Omos - which didn't happen despite being advertised. However, the former dealt with three other stars, and one of them happened to be an NXT superstar in the crowd.

We are, of course, referring to Grayson Waller, who AJ Styles confronted in his recent NXT 2.0 appearance. While the latter received a great reaction, the same didn't happen for Waller, who was booed by the Detroit crowd.

AJ called out Waller in the front row. He asked him to get in the ring, and they had a tense confrontation. The NXT star liked the idea of Monday Nights, and Styles replied that "this is where stars are made":

Oy vey.@GraysonWWE of #WWENXT 2.0 is here on #WWERaw with a message for @AJStylesOrg. https://t.co/IgXO1e8aS4

Ultimately, the confrontation was interrupted by Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. While Styles was initially supposed to face the latter, the plan abruptly changed. After the commercial break, AJ defeated Apollo Crews instead.

The segment also marked a vital babyface turn for AJ Styles in a long time. Since 2019, he had remained as a heel.

What is in store for AJ Styles as a babyface?

The Phenomenal One is feeling rejuvenated once again!Who else missed THIS @AJStylesOrg??#WWERaw https://t.co/EM1xAnf6HH

WrestleVotes reported that WWE has "big" plans for AJ Styles and Omos in early 2022. While they were supposed to face off on RAW, the match didn't happen as Omos was quietly pulled from the show.

Once the situation gets cleared, we can assume that WWE will quickly book the Styles-Omos match. While AJ is unlikely to win against his former protege, he'll embark upon another babyface run - a role that has previously seen him enjoy his biggest success earlier.

Edited by Angana Roy
