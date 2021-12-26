4 Wrestling rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't: WWE's "significant" plans for two RAW stars in 2022, 3-time world champion wanted to be released?

Welcome to this week's edition of WWE/wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't. It's the final edition for 2021, and just like Vince McMahon's promotion, we're looking to end the year with a bang.

2021 as a whole has been an interesting year in WWE and professional wrestling, particularly with the rise of AEW and the change in direction with the global juggernaut's programming.

The final edition of 2021 features backstage reports of a big change to the WrestleMania 38 main event and a possible twist in the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar feud.

Vince McMahon being stubborn about a certain clause in WWE Superstars' contracts, a former world champion turning face soon, a three-time world champion wanting to get a stunning release, and more. Let's begin:

#4. Hope is true: Reason why WWE split AJ Styles and Omos prematurely

AJ Styles and Omos called it quits as a tag team after 14 months together on-screen. While the latter has only been an in-ring competitor in the last eight months, it has been a significant period as he's enjoyed a four-month reign with the RAW Tag Team Championship.

In the latest episode of the red brand, Styles and Omos were guests on Miz TV ahead of their match against The Mysterios. The giant had disclosed to The Miz (for some reason) that he felt The Phenomenal One was holding him back.

The tension boiled over after AJ Styles got pinned against The Mysterios and Omos was done with him. He attacked his partner, fully cementing the end of their partnership.

Rather than having a blow-off feud or a pay-per-view match to end their storyline, WWE chose to book a match between the two men on RAW a week later. Some feel that the breakup was timed well, while others felt it was premature.

As per the originally reported plans, things may have ended prematurely between the duo. WrestleVotes reported in a tweet that the company prematurely ended their partnership as they have big plans for both men going forward in early 2022:

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events. If it felt like they sped up the Omos & AJ Styles spilt, it’s because they did. Source says both superstars have significant plans in early 2022, and wanted any type of blow off program done prior to the major Rumble & Mania events.

We hope this is true because Styles, in particular, seems long overdue for a strong singles run again. It's been a while since we've seen him as a world title contender, and hopefully, he resumes main event programs - regardless of whether he becomes a three-time WWE Champion or not.

As for Omos, it will be interesting to see how the promotion handles him. Many felt that he is still far too green in the ring and character-wise to branch off into a singles run.

While some rumors have indicated that WWE considers Omos a Braun Strowman replacement, there seems to be a considerable gap in levels between the 7-ft 3-inch giant now and The Monster Among Men when he started his singles run in 2016.

