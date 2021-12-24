Former WWE Champion could be added to Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania - Reports

Rumors suggest that Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns is a lock for WrestleMania next year. However, there is a strong chance that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will get added to the mix.

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at Day 1 on 1st January 2022. It is said that the match will have a big finish which will lead to another clash between the two rivals at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that there is a chance that WWE will make the WrestleMania match 'unique' by having Drew McIntyre added instead of a third singles bout between Lesnar and Reigns.

''The key is a finish strong enough to where they can headline the biggest show of the year coming off the finish, or do something to add Drew McIntyre to the mix if he wins the Royal Rumble, if the idea is to give Mania a unique match rather than a third meeting,'' said Meltzer

Will Drew McIntyre face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble?

It is also believed that Drew McIntyre could get added to the Universal title mix soon after Day 1. The Scottish Warrior has been facing Roman Reigns in multi-man tag team matches during the WWE live events, which is a strong indication that a program involving Reigns and McIntyre could be on the cards.

WWE recently advertised that the winner of Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Day 1 would take on Drew McIntyre at the TD Garden in Boston on January 8, 2022.

Also Read Article Continues below

Drew McIntyre has a storied history with both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. While he hasn't yet had a signature win over Reigns in a high-profile singles match, he beat Lesnar in under 5 minutes to become the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36.

How did Alexa Bliss get her last name? Find out right here.

Edited by Anirudh B

LIVE POLL Q. Should Drew McIntyre be added to the Universal title picture? Yes No 4 votes so far