Possible spoiler on Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble opponent - Reports

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. Despite rumors suggesting that their feud is likely to continue until WrestleMania, there may be a different opponent for Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month. That man is former WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior is currently feuding with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss on SmackDown. McIntyre will face Moss at Day 1, following which he will move on to a program with The Tribal Chief.

WrestlingNews.co has reported that given the house show schedule of WWE, Drew McIntyre will likely be Roman Reigns' next big opponent. It was also noted that WWE is already building towards McIntyre as a Universal Championship contender as he did not get the opportunity to take part in the number one contenders battle royal a few weeks back.

''McIntyre is advertised to team with The New Day against The Bloodline at the house shows in January, which means that The New Day vs. The Usos feud will likely continue into the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and possibly beyond. Also, it looks like McIntyre vs. Reigns is the next big match.''

Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar at Day 1?

If WWE is going to have a match between McIntyre and Reigns, that would have to mean that The Beast Incarnate will be unsuccessful in beating Reigns at Day 1.

Reports have stated that the company is planning a 'big finish' for their match. WrestlingNews.co noted that McIntyre vs Reigns seems slated for Royal Rumble.

''Since Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to happen again at WrestleMania, that would indicate that McIntyre vs. Reigns is probably happening at the Royal Rumble and could also mean that Reigns will retain at WWE Day 1.''

Also Read Article Continues below

Considering the fact that Lesnar vs Reigns is planned for WrestleMania, it is unlikely that McIntyre will defeat Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble if they face each other.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre? Yes No 19 votes so far