Possible reasoning behind Bray Wyatt's WWE release revealed - Reports

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE earlier this year in July. The news sent shockwaves around the wrestling industry, with many people questioning the motivations behind the company's decision.

After Bray Wyatt's release, criticism of WWE from fans and professionals came in, with Jim Ross saying the company had bad management. There were even loud chants of "We Want Wyatt" protesting of his release in the few shows that followed.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio recently spoke about the release of Bray Wyatt and WWE contracts. He said someone as big as Wyatt would only be released if they wanted it:

"Bray Wyatt is a completely different situation. Wyatt scared a lot of people because if someone like Wyatt gets fired, then only guys like Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar are safe. I think that’s not really the case when you are at that level. The only reason someone would want to cut someone like that would be if they wanted out and made a lot of noise about it," Meltzer said.

Bray Wyatt's The Fiend gimmick was one of the most creative characters in the company. But in an environment as WWE's, fans often wondered how much creative control Wyatt ultimately had, and they felt like his creativity was being held back.

Latest Update on Bray Wyatt's in-ring future

Windham @Windham6 What do we do now?



We wait for the right place.



We wait for the right time.



Then we turn Rome to Ashes.



“Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍



I believe in you too What do we do now?We wait for the right place. We wait for the right time. Then we turn Rome to Ashes. “Groveling in the muck of avarice”🐍 I believe in you too

Bray Wyatt has been rumored to be making his way to AEW for a while now but nothing has been confirmed. The Eater of Worlds has yet to make an appearance in any wrestling promotion, with fans eager to see him again.

But according to Dave Meltzer, the former Universal Champion isn't in any hurry to make his way into the ring again.

“Windham, the former Bray Wyatt, is another name that has been talked about. The last we heard was that he had the movie gig and didn’t want to come back so soon. Whether he comes back here or Impact, I don’t know at this point. He may not be in a rush to do anything given he had one of the top five or six contracts in WWE so unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it. At one point he was apart on money from both promotions," said Melzter.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Although he may have other projects lined up at the moment, hopefully it isn't too long before we see him inside a wrestling ring.

Kane's student is being hailed as the next big thing in wrestling. Meet her right here.

Edited by Arjun