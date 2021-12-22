Bobby Lashley to undergo major character change - Reports

WWE reportedly has big plans regarding Bobby Lashley's on-screen character. The All Mighty has been portraying a heel for a while now, and that could soon change.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is preparing to turn Bobby Lashley babyface. The video package that aired at Survivor Series and his attack on RAW at the hands of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens could support this.

“If you watch the show you certainly get the impression that Bobby Lashley is going babyface. They played a total babyface video package for him at the pay-per-view, yeah. So, I mean it’s been feeling like that’s been in the cards and then he has to beat three guys to get in [to the Day 1 WWE Title match], I mean that’s a total babyface move,” said Meltzer.

Bobby Lashley is set to take on Owens, Rollins and Big E at WWE's first pay-per-view event of 2022, Day 1, for the coveted WWE Championship. The bout will be contested in a fatal 4-way match, meaning E doesn't need to be pinned or submitted to lose his title.

Bobby Lashley had a dominant run as WWE Champion in 2021

2021 was the year of The All Mighty. On the March 1st episode of RAW, he dethroned The Miz to win his first WWE Championship. He successfully defended the gold against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank and Goldberg at SummerSlam.

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby



Former Universal Champ? ✅

Former 4-Time Champ? ✅

Current Champ? ✅



Same. Damn. Night.



Your reckoning comes at #AndNew @WWE You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter.Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night.Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1 You can throw whoever the hell you want in my way and as you saw last night, it won’t matter. Former Universal Champ? ✅Former 4-Time Champ? ✅Current Champ? ✅Same. Damn. Night. Your reckoning comes at #WWEDay1. #AndNew @WWE https://t.co/nYjpAWXyqf

He was also part of a popular faction known as The Hurt Business which included MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

Also Read Article Continues below

At WWE Day 1, Lashley could capture the WWE Championship for the second time in his career and possibly defend it against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Although that's unlikely, it's still a dream match that many fans would love to see.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Genci Papraniku