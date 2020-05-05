Top NXT Superstar wants Seth Rollins to return to the Black and Gold brand

Would you like to see Seth Rollins back on NXT?

In an interview with the Mirror, NXT Superstar Johnny Gargano said that he'd like to see Seth Rollins return to the Black and Gold brand.

While the trend has been of NXT Superstars moving to RAW and SmackDown, we have seen a few Superstars come back to NXT after their stint on the main roster. Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Lio Rush and now Charlotte Flair are just a few of the names on that list.

Johnny Gargano wants Seth Rollins on NXT

I fought Seth Rollins for 30 minutes at Absolution 3. I fought Daniel Bryan for 30 minutes at Absolution 5.



Sunday.. pic.twitter.com/LJSxcQWieJ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 26, 2014

On being quizzed which former NXT Superstar from the main roster he'd like to see return to the Black and Gold brand – much like Finn Balor did last year – Gargano named Seth Rollins. He admitted that he was 'shooting for the moon' since Seth Rollins is one of the top stars on the main roster and is currently embroiled in the feud for the WWE Championship with Drew McIntyre.

"Well that [Finn Balor] didn't work out well for me by the way. As far as guys go, I'm gonna shoot for the moon here and go for Seth Rollins. I would love to see him come back. So if Seth Rollins is free on any Wednesday and wants to come by, feel free Seth, come on by."

"I heard his promo from RAW where he said that there wouldn't be an NXT or Johnny Gargano without him. If he feels that way, he can feel free to come by on Wednesday, anytime."

Bay bay, @AdamColePro is the real deal. Won’t be the last time we tangle.



And as for @TripleH & NXT...fair play to ya. It’s time to play the game. #RAW — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

Seth Rollins has himself praised current NXT Champion Adam Cole and has openly admitted that he wants to face him again. While it may seem extremely unlikely at the moment for Rollins to return to NXT, stranger things have happened in WWE.

As far as Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano are concerned, they have battled in the indies, but their paths are yet to cross in WWE. It is only a matter of time, though, before we see the two in the ring together as they are currently two of the best in-ring technicians in WWE right now.

A potential match-up between Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano has already been discussed in the category of dream matches and the WWE Universe would be licking their lips at the prospect of this bout.

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano facing each other soon? Let us know in the comments below!