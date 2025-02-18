Adam Pearce has warned a star that he could be forced to retire after one last match. The star's last match may see him retire because of injuries he gets.

Pearce warned Sami Zayn that he could be forced to retire after his last-ever match because he would be left with so many injuries if he faced Kevin Owens. Owens already severely hurt Sami Zayn, rendering him unable to appear on the show for a long time after the injury. Now, the RAW GM feels that should they meet in the ring again, Sami Zayn will be forced to retire once and for all. He warned him that it could be his last match and asked if Zayn understood him.

He talked about how the match was unsanctioned and how WWE would not be taking any responsibility should Zayn get badly injured.

"You assume all the risk for very little reward because even if you win this thing, you still lose. What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do Sami? What it ultimately means is that at Toronto at Elimination Chamber, it could be the very last match in the career of Sami Zayn... Do you understand what I'm saying to you Sami?"

Whether Kevin Owens forces Sami Zayn to retire or not remains to be seen. However, the coming weeks should reveal more as this grudge bout heads to the Elimination Chamber. Adam Pearce has confirmed that while WWE is not sanctioning the match, it will take place at the event.

