Top RAW star seemingly unhappy that 43-year-old star is facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at WWE Survivor Series

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz at WWE Survivor Series. However, current RAW star Ivar is seemingly not happy about it.

On Monday Night RAW this week, a Fatal Four-way match was held between The A-LIster, The Viking Raiders member, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed to determine The Ring General's next challenger. The former WWE Champion won the bout, and it was confirmed that he would be heading to the upcoming Premium Live Event to compete for the coveted title.

After WWE sent out a tweet promoting the match, Ivar retweeted it with a bunch of red angry-face emojis. This could be his way of expressing his frustration that The Miz is facing Gunther instead of him.

Gunther is looking forward to his match against The Miz at Survivor Series

The Ring General has held the coveted title for over 500 days, which is a record. He's been on a dominant run, and it doesn't seem like his reign will end anytime soon.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Gunther stated that he's excited and looking forward to his match against The Miz.

"I'm looking forward to it. He looked very excited, he looked very into the moment. But he has to face his reality now, and his reality is that he has to face me at Survivor Series. I'm very intrigued about that match because he is one of the greatest this company has ever produced. One of the greatest sports entertainers that this company has ever produced, but, he is definitely in the fall of his career. And maybe being in the ring with me will make him realize that it is time to step away maybe, and make room for the people that matter now," he said.

It'll be interesting to see whether The Miz will be the one to put an end to Gunther's historic reign at WWE Survivor Series.

