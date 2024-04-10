Top SmackDown star says goodbye to the WWE Universe after losing his championship 

A current WWE SmackDown star has bid farewell to the fans after losing his championship. Although Bron Breakker is currently signed to the blue brand, he kept competing in NXT as he and Baron Corbin were the NXT Tag Team Champions.

They defended the titles against Axiom and Nathan Frazer on the latest episode of the black and gold brand. The stipulation stated that Frazer and Axiom would no longer be eligible to challenge for the tag titles if they lost the match. The two teams put on a very captivating match, and the underdogs emerged victorious.

A WWE fan took to X to share that after the NXT Tag Team Championship match, Bron Breakker cut a farewell speech in the ring where he thanked everyone including Shawn Michaels, the NXT trainers, and his tag team partner Baron Corbin.

Bron Breakker will likely remain on the main roster as he's already signed to SmackDown. Now that he's no longer one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions, nothing is keeping him on the developmental brand.

He has already competed in a few matches on WWE SmackDown, and he'll be able to have more if he remains exclusive to the show.

What do you think about Bron potentially leaving NXT?

