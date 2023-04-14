Top SmackDown star takes hilarious shot at Rhea Ripley

Legado Del Fantasma member Zelina Vega took a hilarious shot at Rhea Ripley via Twitter.

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an incredible match to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. This was Rhea's second women's title win on the main roster, solidifying her as a major star.

Rhea Ripley dominated the women's division on her way to winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, so much so that it doesn't feel like there is anyone who could pose a threat to her. Despite her dominance, Zelina Vega didn't hold back as she took a hilarious dig at the champ.

Zelina Vega recently took to Twitter to express the desire to compete for the SmackDown Women's Championship:

"When I start my PowerPoint presentation about why I should get a chance at the Smackdown Women’s Championship but I’m standing next to Rhea aka sucia…," wrote Zeline Vega.

Kevin Nash called Rhea Ripley a "once-in-a-generation worker"

Rhea's in-ring work and skills have garnered praise from several WWE Legends. One legend who was all praise for Ripley following her WrestleMania 39 win was Kevin Nash.

Kevin Nash spoke about Rhea on his Kliq This podcast and said that although she is still "green" as a performer, she is much more talented than WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

"I think Ripley is a f**king once-in-a-generation worker. I think her selling; she is still green as f**k. But she will be; remember when I talked sh** on this show, I said she is not Chyna. She is not in that position where she should be doing sh** to guys. And now, in retrospect, shame on me; no, she is not Chyna. She is much more talented, you know." [1:43:15 - 1:443:54]

Given Rhea Ripley's in-ring skills and abilities, it will be amazing to see how far WWE will push her with this title reign.

Do you agree with Kevin Nash's comments? Sound off in the comments section.

