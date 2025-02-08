Top star allegedly complained to Vince McMahon about veteran "beating him up," ex-WWE CEO had unexpected reaction

A former WWE star has claimed that Vince McMahon once told him Matt Hardy complained about him being too stiff. The veteran, Perry Saturn, further hinted Vince was on his side.

Former WWE Superstar Maven runs an incredibly successful YouTube channel and occasionally chats with fellow former wrestlers. In a new video, Maven had a lengthy chat with Perry Saturn.

At one point during the chat, Saturn claimed Vince McMahon told him Matt Hardy had complained about him being stiff.

Check out his full comment below:

"Matt Hardy and I, I used to beat him up every night so bad, he complained to Vince. And Vince being the di*khead that he is, came right up to me. He goes, 'Perry, Matt just told me you're beating him up.' And I go, I start to explain. He goes, 'Well, don’t worry about it, I’m booking him with you every night for the next 6 months.'" [0:00-0:15]

Trending

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon pushed Matt Hardy as a top Cruiserweight in the early 2000s

Matt and Jeff Hardy did quite well as a tag team in the early 2000s in WWE. The Hardy Boyz feuded with Edge & Christian and The Dudley Boyz in what many fans consider one of the greatest three-way feuds of all time. After Matt and Jeff's split, Matt was heavily pushed as a top heel in the Cruiserweight division on SmackDown.

He held the WWE Cruiserweight Title heading into WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and took on crowd-favorite Rey Mysterio in the opening match of The Show of Shows. That night, Hardy defeated Mysterio to retain his Cruiserweight Title. Mere weeks later, Mysterio defeated Hardy on an episode of SmackDown to win back the title.

Hardy later did well as a fan-favorite good guy and feuded with the likes of Kane and Edge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback