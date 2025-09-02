Top star offers to immediately retire Randy Orton from WWE; feels sorry for him

A rising WWE star didn't hold back before saying Randy Orton was way past his prime and added that he was willing to step up and retire The Viper for good. In a recent interview, NXT Champion Oba Femi said it was time the older generation paved the way for the newer crop of stars to take the top spots in the company.

The Viper has been performing at the highest level in WWE for over two decades now. Considering he's not getting any younger, fans are preparing themselves for the day when Randy Orton walks away from the business for good. Though there's no indication of him retiring any time soon, it's safe to assume that whichever wrestler gets to face him in his last match would see their stock rising in the company.

Oba Femi has now presented himself as a potential contender to be Randy Orton's final opponent in WWE. In a recent appearance on the Going Ringside podcast, the NXT Champion stated he felt bad for Orton due to his lingering back issues.

Femi explained that though the likes of The Viper and other bigwigs had been at the top for a long time, it was time for them to let new stars replace them.

“I would definitely fight Randy. Just feel sorry for Randy, his back. I’ll show him the door too. It’s about time. I grew up watching those guys. I think they’ve been on top for a very long time and I think enough is enough. I think it’s time for the new crop of superstars to rise up to the top," said Oba Femi. (H/T - Fightful)

Vince Russo wants WWE to suspend Randy Orton for his actions on SmackDown

On last week's edition of SmackDown, Randy Orton wreaked havoc when he laid his hands on several officials and referees. Vince Russo feels his actions shouldn't go unpunished. Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo feels WWE needs to maintain narrative continuity by having Orton pay for his actions on Friday night.

"Randy Orton should not be allowed to wrestle... Based on what he did tonight, he should be fined, suspended... They are not even going to talk about that next week. So, any wrestler can lay out any referee, any official from the office, and it's going to be business as usual."

Orton's feud with Drew McIntyre has been heating up, and it's only a matter of time before the global juggernaut pulls the trigger on a match between them.

