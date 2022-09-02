"He’s somebody I’ve looked up to"- Top WWE Superstar surprisingly breaks character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of title defense at Clash at the Castle

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre sent a warning to his arch-rival, Roman Reigns, ahead of Clash at the Castle. But at the same time, he also praised The Tribal Chief for his success.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, McIntyre faced Sami Zayn in a singles match. Despite winning the match, Drew was assaulted by The Bloodline members after the match concluded.

The Scottish Warrior spoke in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. He mentioned that although Reigns is a huge star who has also inspired him in the past, he doesn't like the way his nemesis is handling things currently.

McIntyre also warned The Head of the Table and claimed that he will take both the titles off him. He expressed that he feels that Reigns doesn't represent the titles the right way:

"I don’t necessarily like the way he gets things done these days, and he’s a changed man. But, nonetheless, he’s very successful. He’s a huge star. He’s somebody I’ve looked up to and learned from over the years. And this Saturday, at Clash at the Castle, I’m going to have to kick his head off his body and take those titles because I don’t feel like he represents the titles the way they should be represented, quite frankly," said Drew. (H/T- Fox News)

Mick Foley believes Roman Reigns should remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion till WrestleMania 39

Mick Foley has stated that Roman Reigns should continue to be the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion till WrestleMania 39.

Speaking on a recent episode of Foley is Pod, the WWE legend mentioned that he would like to see The Tribal Chief vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 39:

"He's got to be the busiest man in show business. You've got to be grateful anytime that he can come back," said Foley. "And I think, crossing my fingers, even with WrestleMania being sold out, man, I think we would all love to see Rock and Roman."

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales, Cardiff.

