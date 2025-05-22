  • home icon
  Top star reacts to IYO SKY's heartwarming message after blockbuster RAW return after months

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 01:06 GMT
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)

IYO SKY had a heartwarming message to send after a blockbuster WWE RAW return. The star had last been seen months ago.

Kairi Sane had suffered an injury that kept her out of action for a long time. In the time she was gone, Damage CTRL did not do well. The faction has mostly broken up, with Dakota Kai being released by the company. Asuka is also injured and has yet to return to the ring from her injury last year. However, IYO SKY, as the remaining member of the faction, has done well. She is currently the Women's World Champion.

Sane returned to compete against her rival, Rhea Ripley, in a Triple Threat match. Unfortunately, an injury during the bout led to Zoey Stark being ruled out mid-match. While Stark was injured, Kairi Sane also did not get the win.

IYO SKY, though, welcomed the star back, sending her a tweet earlier tonight. Sane has responded to her as well, saying she was finally back. The two were not seen together during WWE RAW, leading to more confirmation that the faction is no more. Sane's entrance also did not say that she was representing Damage CTRL.

"Yay❣️Finally!!🏎️🏁💨💨✨✨"

Fans will have to wait and see if the stars continue to interact with one another.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
