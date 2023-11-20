Top star reacts to being the last wrestler before Roman Reigns to pin Cody Rhodes in WWE

A former WWE Superstar has shared an amusing reaction to being a part of a unique list with Roman Reigns and others.

Cody Rhodes is one of the most protected stars in WWE today. The last four men to pin Rhodes were Roman Reigns, Matt Cardona, Apollo Crews, and Dolph Ziggler. Reigns pinned Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. The previous three losses came during Rhodes' first WWE run.

The unique list was shared by Wrestle Features on Twitter. Matt Cardona noticed the tweet, and had an amusing response to the same. He tweeted that he had pinned Stardust, and not Cody Rhodes. Check out his response below:

Expand Tweet

Also read: Roman Reigns reportedly refusing massive WWE creative change

Cody Rhodes' thoughts on WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns

Rhodes lost an Undisputed WWE Universal Title match to Reigns at WrestleMania earlier this year. The result of the match was heavily criticized by fans across the globe. On an episode of SI Media With Jimmy Traina, Rhodes spoke candidly about the loss:

“I feel you have moments in your career where you get stuck in them, whether they’re so good, or whether they’re so low, that you get stuck in these moments. It’s not unlike if you have a traumatic experience in your personal life. For me, I felt, and I still do, three months removed, very stuck. In that there was a very long period of time where I was sitting in the ring. I knew I was sitting in the ring, and knew I had lost. I’m watching people not leave. They’re looking at me. They’re looking at me, and they’re either frustrated, they’re sad for me, they’re mad at me." [H/T SI]

Fans are still hopeful that Cody Rhodes will get to finish his story at next year's WrestleMania. Rhodes would love to win the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 match, and book a spot for himself in the main event of 'Mania once again.

What do you think of WWE's booking of Cody Rhodes so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.