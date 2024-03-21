Top star says only Goldberg has achieved the same thing as him

Goldberg may be one of the biggest names in the wrestling world, but he has not fought in WWE since 2022. Recently, a top star has drawn a comparison between himself and the wrestling legend.

The top star is none other than Moose. The 39-year-old is currently wrestling in TNA and has been part of some of the biggest storylines in the promotion. Whether retaining his title against Eric Young or being successful overall as champion, he has established himself as a top star of the business. He is the current TNA World Champion as well.

However, on Twitter, the star also said that he and the Hall of Famer shared one of the same things: they were the only two world champions to have played in the NFL.

"Interesting Fact....ME AND BILL GOLDBERG are the only ex NFL players to be World Champions," Moose wrote.

Expand Tweet

He later clarified that there were six people who achieved the feat altogether, but they were the only two to do it in the modern era of wrestling. He said this in answer to a fan naming Leo Nomellini, Verne Gagne, Frank Stojack, and Dick the Bruiser as the other stars.

Expand Tweet

It should be noted that Roman Reigns was signed by the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released very soon, with the first coming after his leukemia diagnosis.

Goldberg and Chris Jericho apparently ended up in a fight

Although noted as one of the top stars in wrestling, the veteran ended up in a real-life fight with Chris Jericho once.

Ernest Miller spoke about the incident and told him what happened in the fight.

“I went to ask [Kevin] Nash, who was in there and I said ‘Nash, who won the fight?’ He said ‘Oh man, listen I don’t have nothing to do with that and I ain’t got nothing to say about this fight but I saw the whole fight’ I said ‘What happened?’ And he said ‘I’m not gonna say anything, but let’s just say Jericho got Goldberg in a headlock and Goldberg couldn’t get out.’”

It was a disagreement that ended up turning physical.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want to see Goldberg wrestle again? Yes! No, he should stay gone 0 votes View Discussion