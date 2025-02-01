Top star shares Triple H's real reason for not being in the WWE Hall of Famer sooner (Exclusive)

Triple H's Hall of Fame induction announcement took a lot of people by surprise this weekend. A star has now reacted to the same.

Sportskeeda Wrestling was able to catch up with Carmelo Hayes ahead of the Royal Rumble. He talked about Triple H's induction into the Hall of Fame.

Hayes said that he loved the idea of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker surprising The Game with the Hall of Fame induction announcement, thinking about how they had shared time on the road together. He also said that had the legend not been in charge of WWE right now creatively, he'd have been in the Hall of Fame far sooner.

"If he wasn't in the top position right now, he'd probably have got in a lot sooner. I think that says a lot about the humility of Triple H. He's like, 'I don't need to be in the Hall of Fame right now, because I'm pretty much running it.' So, that was really cool. I like how they did that. I like how Shawn and 'Taker did that. I thought that it was really cool too. Your boys, think about something like that, your road buddies and your boys surprise you with a Hall of Fame, which is crazy. Deserved and earned. Time to play the Game." (1:39 - 2:16)
youtube-cover

The Game will be inducted during the Hall of Fame Ceremony during the WrestleMania weekend.

