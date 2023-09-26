Top star wants to introduce Jade Cargill to WWE Universe on a talk show

WWE has recently signed a multi-year contract with former AEW star Jade Cargill, and a top star wants to introduce her to fans on his talk show.

The superstar in question is current SmackDown star, Grayson Waller, who hosts a talk show on TV. As of now, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Edge, and several huge names have appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect.

The 31-year-old female star has been one of the dominant athletes during her time in All Elite Wrestling. Cargill has been the longest-reigning AEW TBS Champion with a 508-day reign and a 60-match unbeaten streak.

Taking to Twitter, Grayson Waller shared that there's no better way to introduce the female star to the WWE Universe than to get a rub on The Grayson Waller Effect show.

"What better way to introduce @Jade_Cargill to the WWE Universe, then appearing on the hottest talk show in the industry- The Grayson Waller Effect #GWEffect," he wrote.

Jade Cargill's WWE status after contract signing

As of now, the former AEW star has not broken silence over signing with World Wrestling Entertainment. The rumors about Cargill signing with WWE have been up in the air since September 18, when she was removed from the roster page of All Elite Wrestling.

However, she teased her arrival at the Stamford-based promotion when she visited the Performance Center in Orlando. ESPN was the first to confirm that the 31-year-old star has signed a massive deal with the company.

As per the reports, Jade Cargill will start training at the PC from Tuesday onwards. However, the company has not revealed whether she will debut on the NXT brand or the main roster.

Given that Grayson Waller has invited the former AEW star on his talk show, it will be exciting to see Cargill debut on the SmackDown brand.

