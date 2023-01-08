Top superstar completes 10 years in WWE; Sasha Banks (Mercedes Monè) reacts

Sasha Banks aka Mercedes Monè has tweeted out a heartfelt response to Bayley for completing 10 years in WWE.

In January 2013, Bayley made her debut at an NXT live event. It has been 10 long years since her debut and she has established herself as one of the best female stars in history.

Bayley has done it all in the ring and is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer. She posted a tweet acknowledging her massive milestone and received a response from her best friend Sasha Banks. Check out the tweets below:

"The greatest mark," Banks wrote in response to Bayley's tweet.

Fans reacted to Sasha Banks' response with heartfelt images of the duo

Bayley and Banks have been the best of friends for a long time at this point. Banks' response to Bayley's tweet received several wholesome reactions from fans, some of which can be checked out below:

Bayley is a former Women's Champion across all three top brands, has won the Women's Tag Team titles, and is a former Money In The Bank winner. The Role Model did quite well as a babyface for years on end before fans began getting tired of the same.

The turning point of her career came in 2019 when she turned heel on SmackDown. Here's what she had to say about the transition from a babyface to an on-screen villain:

"When it first happened, I didn't know if I made a huge mistake or if I took the wrong turn in my career. As I started working live events and figuring out who I'm going to be from now on, it kind of woke me up a bit and relit a fire inside of me. I wanted to be the best in this character. I think in a weird way, this empty arena stuff has really helped my character as far as me not knowing whether the crowd is going to react to it or not. I just had to focus on me and how I wanted to portray myself." [H/T Newsweek]

Bayley recently traveled to Japan to support Sasha Banks, who made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Monè at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Fans of the two female stars would love nothing but to see them reunite on WWE TV, somewhere down the line.

