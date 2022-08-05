"This is hilarious"- Top superstar reacts as Ronda Rousey blasts WWE for her booking

Liv Morgan has reacted to Ronda Rousey's recent shot at WWE over her booking at WWE premium live events.

Rousey made her big return to WWE earlier this year and won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lost a SmackDown Women's Championship match to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

However, she won the title from Flair at WrestleMania Backlash and successfully defended it against Natalya at Money In The Bank. Unfortunately, she lost the belt to Liv Morgan during the MITB cash-in. At SummerSlam 2022, Morgan retained her title against Rousey in a controversial finish.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently took to Instagram to bash WWE over her booking against Morgan and Flair.

"Hey @wwe if you guys could stop screwing me to put over your golden girls at every major ppv that’d be greaaaaaat," Rousey wrote.

The post garnered a massive response from fans and fellow wrestlers, with Morgan commenting on it.

"Hahahahahahhah this is hilarious," Liv commented on the post.

Ronda Rousey reportedly wanted to drop the title to Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has had a tough childhood and worked incredibly hard towards making it big as a wrestler. After working for years, she was finally given her time in the spotlight when she defeated Ronda Rousey at Money In The Bank.

Soon after, photographer Michael Mardones, who's quite close to Rousey, revealed that the latter demanded that Morgan be rewarded for her hard work and passion.

“Respect to Ronda Rousey, who never wanted or asked to be champion… And demanded that the most passionate pro wrestler be awarded the most prestigious title in our industry… #respect @(Liv Morgan)”

Rousey and Morgan have been feuding on WWE TV for a while now, but it's clear that the former UFC fighter has massive respect for Morgan.

Fans might remember that Morgan wasn't doing anything of note on the roster during Rousey's first run in WWE. The latter must have been delighted to see Morgan doing well for herself all these years later.

