  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Wyatt Sicks
  • Top tag team gets booed at SummerSlam 2025 after winning the TLC Title match

Top tag team gets booed at SummerSlam 2025 after winning the TLC Title match

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 23:46 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

One of the top tag teams from SmackDown won the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, the fans in attendance didn't seem too happy about it as they were booed.

Ad

The TLC Tag Team Title match delivered in a big way at SummerSlam 2025. The SmackDown Tag Team division went at it, and it was nothing short of an all-out war. Even the women of the division got involved, with the likes of Candice LeRae, B-Fab, and Nikki Cross also going at it.

Unfortunately for The Wyatt Sicks, they were booed by the fans while they were making their ascent to the top. While Joe Gacy did get some cheers when he picked up the titles, the crowd seemed a bit underwhelmed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

It's unclear whether this is a reflection on the overall perception of The Wyatt Sicks. It's true that they haven't fully connected with everyone, but there seems to be respect for the individual members of the group, such as Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas.

For now, The Wyatt Sicks are still running things in the SmackDown Tag Team division, and SummerSlam 2025 was a major moment for them.

It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out from here.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications