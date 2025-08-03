Top tag team gets booed at SummerSlam 2025 after winning the TLC Title match

One of the top tag teams from SmackDown won the TLC match for the WWE Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam 2025. However, the fans in attendance didn't seem too happy about it as they were booed.The TLC Tag Team Title match delivered in a big way at SummerSlam 2025. The SmackDown Tag Team division went at it, and it was nothing short of an all-out war. Even the women of the division got involved, with the likes of Candice LeRae, B-Fab, and Nikki Cross also going at it.Unfortunately for The Wyatt Sicks, they were booed by the fans while they were making their ascent to the top. While Joe Gacy did get some cheers when he picked up the titles, the crowd seemed a bit underwhelmed.It's unclear whether this is a reflection on the overall perception of The Wyatt Sicks. It's true that they haven't fully connected with everyone, but there seems to be respect for the individual members of the group, such as Uncle Howdy/Bo Dallas.For now, The Wyatt Sicks are still running things in the SmackDown Tag Team division, and SummerSlam 2025 was a major moment for them.It's going to be interesting to see how it all plays out from here.