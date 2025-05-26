Top TNA star set to make blockbuster WWE debut this week against 27-year-old star

One of the most underrated superstars in all of wrestling, not just TNA, is set to make his WWE debut in a few days. Following a backstage segment at the Battleground PLE, his match against a 27-year-old star is official for this coming week.

Backstage at WWE Battleground, Sarah Schreiber crossed paths with Mike Santana of TNA. He was one half of the team that also featured Angel Ortiz. Ortiz, his partner, is still in AEW, while Santana has returned to TNA. He had an incredible "I Quit" match with former World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander, who left TNA after the match.

The incredible Mike Santana was backstage, and he crossed paths with the No Quarter Catch Crew. The son of William Regal, Charlie Dempsey, had some less-than-flattering words to say. Instead, the 27-year-old Tavion Heights told Santana that he wanted to challenge him, setting up a fair match this Tuesday on NXT.

This will mark the debut of Mike Santana in WWE, who had to take a long route to reach this point. Santana is an 18-year veteran of the business and has been valuable to every company he has been part of.

Santana had no respect for Dempsey, but he shook hands with Tavion Heights to set up their clash in a few days.

