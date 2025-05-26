  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top TNA star set to make blockbuster WWE debut this week against 27-year-old star

Top TNA star set to make blockbuster WWE debut this week against 27-year-old star

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 26, 2025 00:58 GMT
The fruits of the partnership are now bearing (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)
The fruits of the partnership are now bearing (Pic Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

One of the most underrated superstars in all of wrestling, not just TNA, is set to make his WWE debut in a few days. Following a backstage segment at the Battleground PLE, his match against a 27-year-old star is official for this coming week.

Ad

Backstage at WWE Battleground, Sarah Schreiber crossed paths with Mike Santana of TNA. He was one half of the team that also featured Angel Ortiz. Ortiz, his partner, is still in AEW, while Santana has returned to TNA. He had an incredible "I Quit" match with former World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander, who left TNA after the match.

The incredible Mike Santana was backstage, and he crossed paths with the No Quarter Catch Crew. The son of William Regal, Charlie Dempsey, had some less-than-flattering words to say. Instead, the 27-year-old Tavion Heights told Santana that he wanted to challenge him, setting up a fair match this Tuesday on NXT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

This will mark the debut of Mike Santana in WWE, who had to take a long route to reach this point. Santana is an 18-year veteran of the business and has been valuable to every company he has been part of.

Santana had no respect for Dempsey, but he shook hands with Tavion Heights to set up their clash in a few days.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More
Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications