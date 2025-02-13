Top wrestler suddenly shaves own head in the ring shocking fans; collapses immediately after

A top wrestler shocked fans by suddenly shaving his head during a show. He collapsed on the mat immediately after he was done.

On the NJPW: The New Beginning in Osaka show, Great-O-Khan faced Shota Umino in a singles match. O-Khan defeated Umino and was going to humiliate him even further, as he pulled out the shears to shave his head in front of the fans.

Shota Umino decided that he didn't want anyone else touching his head. Instead, he stopped O-Khan and decided to do it himself. He shaved his head with the clippers, staring dejectedly at the ground. After he finished, he was unable to stand it anymore and collapsed on the mat.

The video of the same can be seen below.

The wrestler was pictured being helped out of the arena with his newly shaved head soon after.

There has been some speculation as to why Umino decided to shave his head in the manner that he did. Fans speculate it was out of shame, as he had lost to O-Khan and could not take it anymore.

This is the fifth straight match he has lost to O-Khan, with the last four coming in six-person tag matches. This was a singles match that the wrestler lost.

Other fans have speculated that he shaved his hair because it was fried from all the bleaching. This allows him to change his character while growing it out again.

Whatever the reason, fans were shocked.

