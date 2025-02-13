  • home icon
  • WWE
  • NJPW
  • Top wrestler suddenly shaves own head in the ring shocking fans; collapses immediately after

Top wrestler suddenly shaves own head in the ring shocking fans; collapses immediately after

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 13, 2025 02:12 GMT
The wrestler shaved their own head (Image Credit: WWE
The wrestler shaved their own head (Image credit: WWE's YouTube)

A top wrestler shocked fans by suddenly shaving his head during a show. He collapsed on the mat immediately after he was done.

On the NJPW: The New Beginning in Osaka show, Great-O-Khan faced Shota Umino in a singles match. O-Khan defeated Umino and was going to humiliate him even further, as he pulled out the shears to shave his head in front of the fans.

Shota Umino decided that he didn't want anyone else touching his head. Instead, he stopped O-Khan and decided to do it himself. He shaved his head with the clippers, staring dejectedly at the ground. After he finished, he was unable to stand it anymore and collapsed on the mat.

also-read-trending Trending

The video of the same can be seen below.

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

The wrestler was pictured being helped out of the arena with his newly shaved head soon after.

There has been some speculation as to why Umino decided to shave his head in the manner that he did. Fans speculate it was out of shame, as he had lost to O-Khan and could not take it anymore.

This is the fifth straight match he has lost to O-Khan, with the last four coming in six-person tag matches. This was a singles match that the wrestler lost.

Other fans have speculated that he shaved his hair because it was fried from all the bleaching. This allows him to change his character while growing it out again.

Whatever the reason, fans were shocked.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी