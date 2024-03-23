Top wrestling legend spotted following Cody Rhodes backstage on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes was backstage on SmackDown, roaming around, when he came across General Manager Nick Aldis. Spotted behind him at a distance was major wrestling veteran Paul Heyman.

Cody Rhodes was advertised for SmackDown this week in his first face-to-face segment with Roman Reigns in quite a while. The build-up to their match has been overshadowed a bit by The Rock's presence, but after three consecutive appearances, The Great One took a back seat.

When talking to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, Cody Rhodes was being followed in the background by Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman was following Cody to ensure that he was alone on SmackDown. Cody was assured that when he went to SmackDown this week, no other Bloodline members would be present, and only Heyman would be there.

As you know, the 38-year wrestling veteran is set to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year in Philadelphia, presumably because of his ECW connection.

Heyman admitted that he didn't want to be inducted before his career ended, but he has done enough to earn his spot in the Hall of Fame.

Cody didn't come out with Seth Rollins even though the World Heavyweight Champion offered to help him.

