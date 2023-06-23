Top wrestling promotion offers to host cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk at special show

A top wrestling promotion has offered to host a special cage match between billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

AAA is one of the top wrestling promotions in Mexico and boasts an expansive roster of some of the top lucha libre stars such as El Hijo Del Vikingo, Lucha Bros. Komander, Alberto El Patron, and many more.

One of their biggest shows of the year Triplemania XXXI is coming up and is set to take place on August 12, 2023. This year's show is headlined by El Hijo Del Vikingo and Kenny Omega who will face each other for the AAA Mega Championship.

Although they have a stacked card, the promotion recently took to social media and offered to host a special steel cage match between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

"Hey, @elonmusk... We got an idea: Musk Vs Zuckerberg, Domo de la Muerte, #TriplemaniaXXXI."

You can check out the tweet below:

Elon Musk is willing to take on Mark Zuckerberg in an MMA cage fight

Mark Zuckerberg is well-trained in various forms of mixed martial arts. He has also participated in BJJ competitions. On the other hand, Elon Musk does not possess the same training that Zuckerberg does but what he lacks for in experience, he more than makes up for in his confidence.

Despite, not undergoing any formal training, Elon Musk laid down the gauntlet and challenged the Meta CEO to an MMA cage fight.

"I'm up for a cage fight if he is lol."

See the tweet below:

Zuckerberg replied in the affirmative and even asked the Tesla CEO to send his location. He posted the following caption on his Instagram story:

"SEND ME LOCATION."

Screenshot of Mark Zuckerberg's story

It looks like these two billionaires aren't satisfied with dominating the tech world and are looking for a new challenge. It would be interesting to see if they take up AAA's offer to battle in a cage.

Do you want to see these two billionaires fight? Sound off in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes