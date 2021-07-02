"I'm a big fan of hers" - Top WWE backstage official sings the praises of recently released Superstar Lana

Tyson Kidd has praised Lana's work ethic and dedication following her shock release from WWE alongside several other Superstars like Braun Strowman, Aleister Black and Ruby Riott.

Tyson Kidd has spent a lot of time with the Superstars of WWE's women's division given that he's one of the producers mainly responsible for putting on the women's matches in the company. He has also taken an active part in training them, and in a recent interview for The TWC podcast, he talked about what it was like training Lana. He said:

"I'm a big fan of hers. She's been improving. Lana is always that person who wants to get better at all times. She'll ask every question in the book, in a good way. She started working with me in September or October and she had been working hard. She was training with me last weekend. She always comes through and always working hard. Lana never shows up and doesn't work hard."

I was a little scared to face my friends after I lost my job.But I’m so glad I picked myself up and continued my journey because I want to, not because I have to.And I only cried once!Plus I did a 970 splash but nobody saw it.@TJWilson @NikkiCrossWWE @NatbyNature @YaOnlyLivvOnce pic.twitter.com/72rlT3Keel — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 14, 2021

Lana has promised to 'spill the tea' about WWE following her release

Lana has indicated that she plans to continue wrestling following her departure from WWE as it's her passion and not something that she wants to give up on yet.

However, it seems that The Ravishing Russian has a lot to say about her time with WWE and she recently took to Instagram where she promised to 'spill the tea' on the good and the bad.

However, since releasing this Instagram video claiming that she was going to stand up and speak about things she's been silent about for years, Lana is yet to release one of the vlogs she has told people will be uploaded onto YouTube. I guess the tea will have to wait because the kettle is still boiling.

Edited by Prem Deshpande