Top WWE champion addresses unscripted moment; sends heartfelt message to Shotzi after heartbreaking injury

A top WWE champion has addressed Shotzi's injury and sent her a heartfelt message.

Lyra Valkyria has been a fighting champion since she won the NXT Women's Championship from Becky Lynch. She has taken on all challengers and held on tightly to her championship.

Valkyria was due to face her toughest challenger last week in Shotzi. However, midway through the match, the latter legitimately suffered a heartbreaking injury and couldn't continue. Hence, Lash Legend took her place after the match became an open challenge. Despite the last-minute change, Lyra retained her title.

Tonight on NXT, Lyra Valkyria addressed her injured colleague and promised her a title shot when she returned from injury. She then gave credit to Lash Legend for putting on an excellent performance. She also praised Tatum Paxley for not interfering in the match and asked her to come out.

When Tatum came out, she said she would do anything for the NXT Women's Champion and said she was a woman of her word. Lyra then announced that they would team up against the Kabuki Warriors at NXT Roadblock for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. They were then interrupted by Ridge Holland, who asked them to leave.

It will be interesting to see if Valkyria and Paxley can defeat the Kabuki Warriors, who have been on a roll recently.

