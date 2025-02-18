Top WWE champion claims Bayley has retired and it suits her

Tiffany Stratton has claimed that retirement suits Bayley. The Role Model failed to beat the reigning WWE Women's Champion a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Ad

Days after losing to Stratton on SmackDown, Bayley signed with RAW and switched over to the red brand. She also sealed her place in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match.

One of Bayley's recent Instagram posts caught Stratton's attention. In the comments section of the post, the 25-year-old claimed that retirement suited The Role Model even though she has been one of the most active superstars on the WWE roster in recent weeks.

Ad

Trending

"Retirement looks great on you pammers," wrote Stratton.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Check out the exchange between Stratton and Bayley below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton opened up about being helped by Bayley, Naomi, and Nia Jax in WWE

Tiffany Stratton has claimed that Bayley, Naomi, and Nia Jax have helped her behind the scenes. The Buff Barbie is on-screen rivals with all three superstars.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, the reigning WWE Women's Champion said the following:

"I know we're not on the best terms, but Nia Jax, obviously. She has a lot to do with my progress and just me being comfortable, and she was my travel buddy. Unfortunately, not anymore because I took the title. Obviously, Bayley. She's been a huge help and Naomi. Those are probably like my three main girls that help me backstage and stuff like that. I owe a lot to Nia Jax because she really helped me the past year."

Ad

Ad

Stratton will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41. On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Queen announced she will be challenging for the Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Buff Barbie successfully defended the title against Jax via no contest after interference by Candice LeRae. A brawl led to Trish Stratus coming to Stratton's aid.

Stratton and Stratus will likely face Jax and LeRae at the 2025 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback