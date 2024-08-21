Top WWE champion fires a major shot at Joe Hendry after recent show

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Joe Hendry punched his ticket to compete in his first-ever singles title match at No Mercy Premium Live Event. The reigning NXT Champion Ethan Page took a massive shot at the TNA Wrestling star after the Tuesday Night show.

The August 19, 2024, edition of the developmental brand saw Joe Hendry defeat Wes Lee and Pete Dunne to become the number one contender for All Ego's title. Ethan Page will defend his NXT Title against The Prestigious One at No Mercy PLE on September 1, 2024.

The Scottish wrestler is notorious for his catchphrase, "I believe in Joe Hendry." Ethan Page spared no effort to express his frustration at facing the TNA Wrestling star for his championship, firing a significant shot at his opponent on X/Twitter.

Trending

"I only believe in NX-ME," he wrote.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Ethan Page's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall of Famer says Joe Hendry has a great future in the business

The legendary Booker T recently claimed that The Prestigious One has untapped potential and can reach great heights in the coming years.

On his Hall of Famer podcast, the former United States Champion mentioned that Joe Hendry possesses all the qualities necessary to become a major star. Booker T advised the TNA Wrestling star to also focus on his musical career as a backup plan, ensuring he's prepared for any future challenges.

"He just needs to stay consistent," he said. "I was talking to Elias back when he was in WWE and I told Elias, I said, 'Man, concentrate on your music a little bit more. Really lean into your music. Your wrestling is gonna be there... You can become a dual athlete.' (...) I'm thinking about what's next for Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry has a hell of a future in this business, but parlaying his success in this business to whatever he's going to do next. That would be the best advice I could give him, because the sand in the hour glass goes quick. I'm talking about here today and gone tomorrow," he said.

It remains to be seen if Joe Hendry defeats Ethan Page to capture his first-ever WWE title and become the NXT Champion at No Mercy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback