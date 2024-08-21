Booker T believes 36-year-old star has "a hell of a future in this business" ahead of WWE title match

WWE legend Booker T has decades of experience in the wrestling industry, both in and out of the ring. He now believes that a 36-year-old star has the potential to become a big name in the coming years.

TNA’s Joe Hendry has taken over WWE NXT in recent months. Many TNA stars have crossed over to NXT, but Hendry has so far been the most popular and successful face from the partner promotion.

On the latest episode of NXT, Joe Hendry overcame Pete Dunne and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat Match to become "All Ego" Ethan Page’s next challenger for the NXT Championship. Hendry will now get a shot at NXT’s biggest prize when he goes toe-to-toe with Page at NXT No Mercy on September 1.

On an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T had some advice for Joe Hendry. He noted that the 36-year-old had all the tools to become a big star, and needed to focus on his musical career too to fall back on and be prepared for any eventuality.

"He just needs to stay consistent," he said. "I was talking to Elias back when he was in WWE and I told Elias, I said, 'Man, concentrate on your music a little bit more. Really lean into your music. Your wrestling is gonna be there... You can become a dual athlete.' (...) I'm thinking about what's next for Joe Hendry. Joe Hendry has a hell of a future in this business, but parlaying his success in this business to whatever he's going to do next. That would be the best advice I could give him, because the sand in the hour glass goes quick. I'm talking about here today and gone tomorrow." [H/T - WrestlingInc.]

Booker T noted that Hendry has a bright future in the business. That is some top-class praise for the man who many feel will likely be offered a WWE contract once his current run with TNA comes to an end.

Booker T picked the top member of WWE’s Bloodline

Solo Sikoa has built a new Bloodline after Roman Reigns’ loss at WWE WrestleMania XL. He brought Tama Tonga to the fold, before introducing Tonga Loa.

Jacob Fatu became the final addition to the faction, and fans have gotten behind the SmackDown Superstar rather quickly. Booker T believes Fatu is the real deal in the heelish faction.

"Definitely on the rise, he's the real deal," said Booker T about The Samoan Werewolf. "He's going to go out there, he's going to leave everything in the middle of that ring as far as performance goes."

Many WWE fans are waiting to see Jacob Fatu go toe-to-toe with Roman Reigns in a main-event match. Some fans feel The Samoan Werewolf comes across as a legitimate threat to The Original Tribal Chief, especially after seeing the events of this past SmackDown, where Jacob helped Solo dismantle Roman. A win over Reigns would surely skyrocket him to the top of the roster.

