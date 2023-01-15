Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Jinny announced her retirement from the business earlier today. It appears that her husband Gunther has been supportive following the decision.

Gunther is one of the most dominant superstars in WWE at the moment and at one point he was pushing for his wife Jinny to join him on the main roster.

Following the decision, Gunther tweeted a heart and a crown to his wife to make it clear that despite her decision, she is still the Queen.

Gunther and his wife married last year after meeting while working together in NXT. The couple were expected to reunite on the main roster, but Jinny was reportedly having Visa issues that kept her away from the screen.

Many members of the WWE Universe believed that Jinny would be unveiled as Maxxine when Maximum Male Models was looking for a new manager. The role wasn't meant to be, despite the fact that many believed her background in fashion would have made it a perfect role.

In case you missed it, you can check out the AEW Rampage results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Make Your First Deposit Bet $5+ On Any Team ML Get $150 if your team wins with DraftKings!

Gunther recently inserted himself into the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match

Gunther is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and has been undefeated on the main roster since his promotion. Despite already holding a title, Gunther announced on SmackDown that he would be entering the 2023 Royal Rumble match.

A win would guarantee Gunther a match against Roman Reigns, something that fans have been pushing for over the past few months.

Gunther is one of the only men in the company at present who has what it takes to dethrone Roman Reigns. If he wins the Royal Rumble, it could be the beginning of their storyline.

Do you think Gunther will be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes