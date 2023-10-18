Top WWE champion makes a bold statement ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

A top champion in WWE recently made a bold statement ahead of the upcoming Royal Rumble 2024.

The star in question is Chelsea Green, who is currently signed on the RAW brand and is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions with Piper Niven.

On the July 17, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, Sonya Deville and Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the tag titles. However, Deville suffered an ACL injury and has been out of in-ring action ever since.

The 32-year-old female star held auditions for Sonya Deville's replacement, but Niven returned to the Red brand show and declared herself as Green's new partner.

A wrestling fan recently took to Twitter to share the details about purchasing the 2024 Royal Rumble tickets and hoping Chelsea Green would win the 30 women's Rumble match.

Green responded to the fan, stating at the very least, she will make history and break records at next year's Royal Rumble event.

"👀 at the very least, I’ll make history & break records!" she wrote.

Chelsea Green returned to WWE NXT after 40 months

This week's edition of NXT saw Green making her way back on the development brand in over 40 months.

As of now, Piper Niven and Chelsea have been feuding with Tegan Nox and Natalya as a result of a backstage altercation.

On NXT, Lyra Valkyria went face-to-face against Nox, with The Queen of Harts in the latter's corner. As the bout continued, the women's tag team champions showed up at the ringside, which distracted Tegan Nox and allowed Lyra to pick up the win.

This was Chelsea Green's first appearance on NXT since May 27, 2020, when she teamed up with Charlotte Flair to face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

Only time will tell if the 32-year-old female star will be a part of the 2024 Royal Rumble and overcome other women to earn a shot at WrestleMania 40.

