Top WWE champion makes CM Punk tap out; Title match continues despite brutal move on the legend

CM Punk was in action at the WWE Road to WrestleMania live event in Belfast, Ireland. The Best in the World was made to tap out in a title match but that was not the end of the match.

The Second City Saint is currently embroiled in a feud with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns and will face the two former Shield members in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The match was made official on SmackDown last night where all three men were present.

However, CM Punk seems to have a different Road to WrestleMania as he faced Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the recently concluded live event in Belfast. The Best in the World was taken to his limits by the Ring General and a brutal chop from the latter even made Punk tap out. However, that was not the end of the match as a tap out is not valid when there's no hold.

The match between the two ended in No Contest after both men were counted out. They continued to brawl after the match, with the Best in the World laying out the World Heavyweight Champion with a GTS.

Click here to check out the complete WWE Road to WrestleMania live event results.

Fans were not happy with WWE putting CM Punk against Gunther at a house show

A lot of fans have not been happy with WWE's booking of Gunther as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Ring General is slated to face Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 following the latter's win at Royal Rumble. However, the decision has not sat well with many, who believe that the Imperium leader should have faced a more prominent star.

Gunther has been battling top names in non-televised matches. He recently faced AJ Styles in a Steel Cage match at the Hannover house show. The World Heavyweight Champion defended the title against CM Punk at the Belfast live event which infuriated fans as they wanted to see such high-profile clashes on TV programming.

CM Punk stated his desire to challenge for the world title at WrestleMania a few months ago. However, things did not go his way as he came up short at both Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber. The Best in the World, will instead, battle Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the Showcase of the Immortals.

