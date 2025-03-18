  • home icon
Top WWE champion mocks Rhea Ripley after she signs WrestleMania 41 contract; says she wants to be desperately involved

By Soumik Datta
Modified Mar 18, 2025 06:20 GMT
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley (Image Credits: WWE.com)

One-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan, mocked Rhea Ripley after she signed the contract for the WWE Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY a few weeks ago on RAW. Her second reign as the WWE Women's World Champion ended after 56 days. She had defeated Morgan on the January 6 edition of Monday Night RAW to win the title.

On X/Twitter, Morgan mocked Ripley after she once again interrupted the segment between SKY and Belair from this week's RAW. The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion claimed that her former tag team partner wanted to get involved everywhere.

"#she wanna be included so bad," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's post on X:

Rhea Ripley opened up after losing the WWE Women's World Championship

Rhea Ripley was emotional after losing the WWE Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. In a backstage interview, she claimed that 'friends were not real' while recalling the turn of events with Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley said:

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real."
The Eradicator could be added to the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

