Top WWE championship could be set to undergo design change 

There are plenty of championships in WWE that feel dated in the eyes of the fans.

Among them are the rainbow-branded NXT titles that were introduced during the 2.0 era of the developmental brand. But if Carmelo Hayes has his way, the rainbow design will go away after Stand and Deliver.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if he had any interest in adding a custom design to the NXT Championship after winning it at Stand and Deliver, Hayes admitted he wanted to get rid of the rainbow title belt.

"All I'm thinking about is that match with Bron, I'm not really thinking about much after that match," Carmelo Hayes said. "I mean the custom championship, I'd like to get away from the rainbow championship. I think that just defines that generation of Bron Breakker, and we're gonna move way past that and go into the HIM era, which is my era, the Carmelo Hayes era. So you know, it is a possibility, but I need to get to LA. I need to get to Stand and Deliver before we start talking about those types of things."

Carmelo Hayes believes he'll always be the A Champion of WWE NXT

When Carmelo Hayes held the North American Championship, he often referred to himself as the A Champion of WWE NXT.

When asked if this was a shot towards current champion Bron Breakker, Hayes took the opportunity to remind everyone that he's been using this catchphrase since Tommaso Ciampa was NXT Champion.

"Believe it or not, Tommaso Ciampa had that championship when I called myself the A champion," Carmelo Hayes said. "I said it straight to Tommaso Ciampa's face. I said, 'Hey, I mean this with the most disrespect, as long as I'm on this show with this title, you're gonna take a back seat to me. I am the A champion of NXT, period.' Bron just fell into that championship. So I mean, he ended up having to be the B champion on the show."

What do you make of Carmelo Hayes' comments? Would you like to see the rainbow design removed from the NXT Championship after Stand and Deliver?

