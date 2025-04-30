Top WWE couple officially breaks up on TV

On-screen WWE couples often face ups and downs in their relationships to make storylines intriguing. That said, following a major loss on NXT TV, a top pair's split was officially confirmed.
Karmen Petrovic and Ashante "Thee" Adonis officially began their on-screen relationship on January 14, 2025. The two kissed during a NXT backstage segment after Adonis gave a rose to Petrovic. They even teamed up for a mixed tag team match, where they exhibited their chemistry as a couple.
Ashante Adonis often appeared during the 29-year-old star's matches, offering her support. He even accompanied Petrovic for her NXT Women's North American Title match against Stephanie Vaquer on February 25, 2025. However, she was unsuccessful in dethroning La Primera.
Following her loss to Sol Ruca on the April 29, 2025, episode of NXT, Karmen Petrovic broke up with the 32-year-old male star. After the match, Ashante Adonis tried to console Petrovic, but she abruptly delivered a roundhouse kick to her ex's head in front of the WWE Universe, signaling the end of their on-screen romance.
Karmen Petrovic says WWE legend predicted big things for her following her debut in the company
The Gold Blooded joined the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. She debuted on the NXT brand under the leadership of Shawn Michaels.
During an appearance on the Casual Conversations podcast, Karmen Petrovic revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer shared his positive thoughts with her after her first match against Ivy Nile.
Shawn Michaels told the 29-year-old female star that he was very happy for her and thought she could pursue the sport for as long as she desired. HBK also gave her a lighthearted suggestion about not staying in the business "forever."
"Shawn was like, 'Hey, you did so good. I'm so happy for you. I think you found your spot here. I'm pretty sure that you can do this sport for however long you want.' He's like, 'Don't be like me, though, and stay in it forever!'"
Only time will tell if Petrovic challenges Ruca for the NXT Women's North American Championship in the future.