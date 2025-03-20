Top WWE executive ready to fire Logan Paul after his request

A top WWE executive made it clear that he was ready to fire Logan Paul. This came after an interesting request from the latter.

The former United States Champion filmed himself backstage at WWE RAW and posted the vlog on his YouTube channel. In it, Logan Paul requested Bruce Prichard fire him, saying that if WWE ever did, the latter should do it.

Prichard is a WWE executive director and also works in the creative department with Triple H. As a result, he has interacted with Paul frequently.

"If they do ever fire me, please can you do it? Because I would not even be mad," Paul asked. (2:42 - 2:46)

Prichard responded he would not only be happy to fire Logan Paul but would insist on doing so. He was more than ready to say the words and even mock-fired Paul to show him how it would go.

"I'd be happy to. And you know what? Actually, I would insist on it. 'Logan, you really disappointed me, but you're a good kid, and I think you're gonna be alright... Good luck.' That wasn't real, that wasn't real," Prichard said. (2:46 - 2:59)

Paul was left worrying about what they had just manifested. He also said that Prichard's words felt all too real.

