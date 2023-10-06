Top WWE Executive who worked closely with Vince McMahon has announced they are stepping down

A top WWE Executive who worked very closely with Vince McMahon has made management aware that she plans to exit the company.

In a report from WrestleVotes, Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who served as Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, will step down from her role. Ramirez-Carr reported directly to Vince McMahon and was hired in May 2022.

"Suzette Ramirez-Carr, who was an Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting directly to Vince McMahon has informed WWE she is stepping down from her role."

According to a WWE Press Release last year, prior to joining the company, Suzette Ramirez-Carr had

"nearly three decades of executive experience, including senior positions with United Talent Agency (UTA), Beautycounter and Oaktree Capital Management. During her tenure, she led the Human Resources, DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion), Facilities, and Internal Communications functions."

WWE Legend Hulk Hogan recently said that he thought Vince McMahon should have turned John Cena's heel

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan expressed that he disagreed with Vince McMahon's decision to never turn John Cena heel. The former World Champion stated that he believed Cena would have become an even bigger babyface after a heel run.

"'He would be one of the hottest heels ever,' Hogan said about Cena. 'And then, whether it's six months, six years, or two years when you repent and beg for forgiveness, he'd be hotter than he was before as a babyface. It's a natural flow that, once you get the vibe out there, John would be in a better position to know [if the heel turn is working] than Vince [McMahon].'" [H/T: WrestlingInc]

