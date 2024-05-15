Top WWE faction adds new member; instantly loses to The OC's Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

The May 14, 2024, episode of WWE NXT saw Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne take on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C.

Ridge is trying to gain the trust of Osborne’s faction, the Chase U, and is seeking a permanent spot there. Notably, he was initially paired with Duke Hudson for the match. However, Holland didn’t protest the last-minute change, stating it would help Chase U members establish more trust in him.

Interestingly, Ridge Holland even changed the color scheme of his trunks to match the red hue of Chase U. Last week, the WWE NXT Superstar was clad in all black.

This week, he started the match against Luke Gallows on a good note and also had good chemistry with Riley Osborne. However, their team ended up losing, with Holland getting pinned via roll-up.

This was another letdown from Ridge Holland for his new team. Last week on NXT, he messed up a match against Lexis King by trying to aid Chase U by giving them a steel chair.

However, it was a distraction, and King secured the victory. The loss stung more since King had previously insulted Thea Hail.

Although Ridge Holland couldn’t secure a win, Chase U members still accepted him in their crew. Thea Hail was incredibly excited to welcome him during the post-match backstage segment and even convinced a sour Riley Osborne to make amends.

It would be interesting to see how the WWE NXT faction benefits from Holland in its ranks.

