  Top WWE faction looking for replacement after star's potentially "career ending" injury; rejected by Nia Jax

Top WWE faction looking for replacement after star's potentially "career ending" injury; rejected by Nia Jax

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 27, 2025 02:27 GMT
Nia Jax turned them down (Credit: WWE on SmackDown)
Nia Jax turned them down (Credit: WWE on SmackDown)

A top WWE star has suffered an injury and it may be potentially career ending. Now, the faction is looking for someone to step up and replace her, but Nia Jax has already rejected them.

Chelsea Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven have been a strong team on SmackDown. The Secret Hervice has done a great job in further elevating Green recently. However, there has been something misisng in the last month and that has been Niven herself. She has not wrestled in a while. As per a report by Bryan Alvarez, the star has suffered a potentially career ending injury that has kept her out of action. Nia Ja

"There’s concern that it could be career ending, so whatever it is, I mean, it’s serious. Hopefully, she can come back, but she is out due to injury."

In her absence, the faction has been somewhat relegated to the background. Now, it seems they are getting ready to come to the forefront again, as they are recruiting a new member to replace Niven on SmackDown. They have been putting out posts revealing that they are looking for a new star to help them on SmackDown at this time. No star has come forward as the one who will replace her yet. But it seems that it may not be too far away from happening.

Whichever star joins them, will make for a change, thereby helping them get a big boost. They also tried to recruit Nia Jax, who refused them.

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre are a strong force on WWE SmackDown

Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre may be missing Piper Niven at this time on WWE SmackDown, but that does not mean that they are helpless. Green has shown herself capable of pulling off the impossible.

She is a former WWE Women's US Champion and has shown everything that she can do in the ring. On top of that, with her natural ability to get over with the fans, there is little that she can't do. Fans will

