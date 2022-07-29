"Feels kind of like a new era" - Top WWE female Star comments on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's recent promotions

Current WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon becoming two of the company's leaders.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last week, WWE has gone through plenty of shake-ups this week. Along with Nick Khan, Stephanie is now the company's new CEO and Chairwoman, whilst Triple H is the new EVP of talent relations as well as the head of creative.

With all this newfound power, Liv Morgan stated in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on BT Sport that she is optimistic about the new change in leadership.

"I am very optimistic, I think I think everyone's optimistic. I shouldn't speak for everyone but It's very familiar, it's not like two people that we don't know are in charge. Now it's Triple H and Steph. Like we've been here all along so it's like a very comforting feeling that it feels like, you know, mum and dad still here, I don't know, but I think that we're just kind of all ready to just put in the work and just take everything to the next level. Feels kind of like a new era." From 29:11 to 30:11

Liv Morgan on Stephanie McMahon becoming CEO

Whilst the 45 year old businesswoman has worked at the top of WWE for many years, she is now at the top of the company's foodchain.

During an interview with SportsKeeda Wrestling, Liv Morgan shared her thoughts on having a woman like Stephanie in charge of WWE. Morgan had this to say when asked if Stephanie McMahon can take women’s wrestling to the next level.

"Of course, I feel like over the last couple of years, through the women’s evolution and revolution, women’s wrestling has advanced so much in general. We’re main-eventing, we’re on pay-per-views, we’re doing things that were only meant for the boys." H/T Sportskeeda

Both Stephanie and Triple H will no doubt be looking to implement a much more modern feel to WWE's product that has been in the hands of Vince McMahon for many decades.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie McMahon becoming WWE's new CEO? Let us know in the comments section below.

