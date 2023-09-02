Top WWE female star shares a three-word message after being disrespected by Jimmy Uso

A top female star shared a message on social media after she was disrespected by Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

Tonight on the blue brand, Mia Yim was speaking to Adam Pearce, when Jimmy Uso walked into his office, looking frustrated after what transpired moments ago. Mia didn't take it too kindly to being disrespected, and even Adam Pearce told Jimmy to leave.

Following that incident, Mia Yim informed The O.C. what happened, which infuriated AJ Styles who went to look for Jimmy. When Styles found him, the two men had an altercation, before Solo Sikoa attacked Styles from behind, setting up a match between the two men.

The incident seems to still be on the mind of Mia who has just taken to social media to air her frustration.

"Jimmy messed up."

Jimmy has been frustrated the entire night, after John Cena laid him out with an attitude adjustment during their segment earlier in the show. Jimmy seemed to have left the arena, but returned later to help Solo Sikoa defeat AJ Styles in his match. It looks like a feud might be brewing between Styles and Jimmy.

